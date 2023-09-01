Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 95.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

TAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.54. 290,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,765. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

