Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance
Shares of MCRI opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73.
Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
Featured Articles
