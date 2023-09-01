Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of MCRI opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.73.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,658,000 after acquiring an additional 72,857 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,147,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,871,000 after buying an additional 51,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Articles

