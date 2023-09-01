Monero Market Capitalization Tops $2.60 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $141.91 or 0.00549926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $86.18 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,805.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00245156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.30 or 0.00787811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00015083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00060051 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.41 or 0.00121715 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003851 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,326,014 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.