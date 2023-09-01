MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $379.23.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $381.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.86. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

