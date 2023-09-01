MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Morgan Stanley

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $440.00 to $480.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.77.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $381.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.86. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $439.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total transaction of $20,353,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 50,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.07, for a total value of $20,353,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,775,860.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

