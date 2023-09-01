MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.596-1.608 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.47-0.50 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock traded up $20.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.33. 2,284,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,997. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDB. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $420.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

