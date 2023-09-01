MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.596-1.608 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.47-0.50 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB stock traded up $20.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $401.33. 2,284,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,997. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $389.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on MDB
Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB
In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock valued at $31,143,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth $43,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MongoDB
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 5 Critical Takeaways From MongoDB’s Q2 Results for AI Investors
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Stocks to Buy Now Ahead of Seasonal September Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.