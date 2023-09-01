Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,200 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $54,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. 26,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.62. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

