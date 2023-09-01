Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.42

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $117.42 and last traded at $117.42, with a volume of 195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.43.

Moog Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $850.18 million during the quarter.

Moog Dividend Announcement

About Moog

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Moog’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

