Morgan Stanley Trims Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price to $37.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KYMR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised Kymera Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.10.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 305.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after buying an additional 1,680,770 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

