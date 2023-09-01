MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 377.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $41,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 0.3 %

TPR stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 504,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tapestry from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.