MRP Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $5,239,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $281,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.4% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 53,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.72. 2,549,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

