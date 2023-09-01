MRP Capital Investments LLC Buys New Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in Sysco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.37. 336,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,105. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

