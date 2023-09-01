MRP Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,608 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 566,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,076. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -196.08%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

