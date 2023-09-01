MRP Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 31.3% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $497.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $534.48.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $544.03. 316,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $546.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock valued at $34,456,986 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.