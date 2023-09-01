MRP Capital Investments LLC Sells 600 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

MRP Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after buying an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.53. 100,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,471. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $282.40 and a 200-day moving average of $272.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

