MRP Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $176.35. 1,128,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

