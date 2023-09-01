MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Director Rebecca B. Roberts Sells 500 Shares of Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total transaction of $91,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,691.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $182.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.88 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $185.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.07.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 587.50%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 398.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair raised MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSA

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.