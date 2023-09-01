Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.62 and last traded at $58.49. Approximately 199,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,184,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Natera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.41.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.47%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $132,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,335.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $38,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,536,602.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,335.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,493 shares of company stock worth $1,401,628. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth about $241,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Natera by 8.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Natera by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Natera by 57.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

