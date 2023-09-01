National Bank Financial Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$78.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANCTF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS ANCTF opened at $52.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $52.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

