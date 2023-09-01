National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

National Pension Service decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,814,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 454,233 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Williams Companies worth $53,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

