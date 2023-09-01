National Pension Service Decreases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,302 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of United Rentals worth $39,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Rentals by 2,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,850,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $586,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,961,000 after buying an additional 1,340,676 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $522,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 771,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,278,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals stock opened at $476.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.23 and a 12-month high of $492.21.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URI shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.25.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

