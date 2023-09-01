National Pension Service Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 510,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $38,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAH. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAH opened at $87.33 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

