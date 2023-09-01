National Pension Service Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Corning worth $44,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,755 shares of company stock worth $5,539,783 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

