National Pension Service Has $36.65 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $36,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.3 %

GPC stock opened at $153.73 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $145.30 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.54.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.