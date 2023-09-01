National Pension Service Has $56.60 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Pension Service lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $56,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE ANET opened at $195.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.20 and a 52 week high of $196.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.65.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total value of $3,272,364.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,630.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.41, for a total transaction of $3,272,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,586 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,010,519. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

