National Pension Service Increases Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Albemarle worth $36,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $198.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.86 and a 200 day moving average of $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

