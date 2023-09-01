National Pension Service Purchases 2,259 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $41,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $318.87 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $351.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

