National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,837 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 415,974 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.17% of eBay worth $38,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 11,074.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,393 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.1 %

eBay stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,053 shares of company stock valued at $397,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

