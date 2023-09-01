National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

National Pension Service trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,934 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Lennar worth $40,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,634 shares of company stock worth $321,855 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.98. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

