National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $35,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 160.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PPG Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,574.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.