National Pension Service Sells 154,102 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

National Pension Service lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154,102 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of ON Semiconductor worth $56,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ON. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $98.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.75. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.93 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,583 shares of company stock worth $9,835,676. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.