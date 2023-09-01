National Pension Service Sells 2,812 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $34,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.43.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $208.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a 200 day moving average of $184.51. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $211.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

