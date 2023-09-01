National Pension Service Sells 56,426 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Pension Service trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 720,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,426 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $36,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KKR opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1021.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

