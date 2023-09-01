National Pension Service Sells 8,912 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,912 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Align Technology worth $37,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after buying an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,383,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,595,000 after acquiring an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.33.

ALGN opened at $370.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $413.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

