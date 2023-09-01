nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered nCino from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on nCino from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.08.

nCino Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $38.39.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $345,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,430,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,962,121 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 39,123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,412,000 after buying an additional 7,912,118 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nCino by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,324,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,829 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,845,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Featured Articles

