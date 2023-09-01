Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,867,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 858,514 shares.The stock last traded at $7.13 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Necessity Retail REIT from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance

Necessity Retail REIT Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $931.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. This is a positive change from Necessity Retail REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Necessity Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -69.67%.

Institutional Trading of Necessity Retail REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 363.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 1,532.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Necessity Retail REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Necessity Retail REIT in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

