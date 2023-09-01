Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.71. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Okta by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

