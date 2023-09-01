Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $56.00. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.50. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 42.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

