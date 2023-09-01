Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

NEPT opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

