Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance
NEPT opened at $0.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.