New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on New Gold from $1.05 to $1.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.29.

New Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $721.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $184.40 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 14,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New Gold by 4.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 334,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

