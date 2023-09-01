NewEdge Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. 4,451,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,933. The stock has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

