NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,247 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

IJH traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.83. 295,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.65. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

