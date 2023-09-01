NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 1-Year High at $471.72

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $471.72 and last traded at $470.55, with a volume of 8324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEU

NewMarket Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $685.13 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 12.69%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 302,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in NewMarket by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.