Next Century Growth Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $222.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117,936. The company has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.98 and its 200 day moving average is $201.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,764 shares of company stock valued at $265,660,783 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.43.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

