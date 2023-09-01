Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.28. 605,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

