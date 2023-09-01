Next Century Growth Investors LLC Purchases 1,531 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,090,000 after buying an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 340,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.46.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock worth $44,126,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.08. 63,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,890. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $595.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.97. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 24.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

