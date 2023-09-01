Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,707 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 102.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 214,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 20,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $302.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.68. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 15.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, Director Lisa Brezonik bought 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $49,392.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,040 shares in the company, valued at $202,003.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

