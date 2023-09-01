Next Century Growth Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $12.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $489.18. The stock had a trading volume of 243,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $453.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.23 and a twelve month high of $492.21. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.