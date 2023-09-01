NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) PT Raised to C$10.75

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on NFI Group from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

NFI Group Stock Performance

About NFI Group

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.23. NFI Group has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

