nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

nib holdings limited (ASX:NHF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from NIB’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

In other NIB news, insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 6,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.61 ($5.56), for a total value of A$51,752.11 ($33,388.46). Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites and distributes private health insurance to residents, international students, and visitors in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in five segments: Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, nib Travel, and nib Thrive segments.

